Advertisement

Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say

Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse in her home for months as she continued receiving Social Security payments.(Source: WHDH via CNN)
By WHDH Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 4:06 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman is facing criminal charges after police say she kept her mother’s corpse in her home for months as she continued receiving Social Security payments.

Police arrested 54-year-old Kimberly Heller on Nov. 18. She is charged with abuse of a corpse.

Officers went to Heller’s home at the end of October for a well-being check on her mother, whom relatives reported not seeing for months.

After Heller refused to let the officers in her home, police say they returned with a search warrant and found her mother’s body.

Investigators believe the mother died of natural causes in the days before Memorial Day.

Authorities say her Social Security checks were still being deposited into a bank account after she died.

Heller is expected to be arraigned in January.

Copyright 2021 WHDH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remains of the buggy police say Swihart crashed into.
Drunk driver hits Amish buggy, flees the scene
Smart Knee replacement data
Revolutionary knee replacement completed in South Bend
Tyler Rendon Jr. died from COVID in February.
Parents grieve loss of 3-month-old son to COVID-19
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Hoffman tells Michiana goodbye during his final night on...
Mike Hoffman says goodbye after 27 years at WNDU
Whether it’s Beacon, St. Joseph, or even Spectrum Health in Michigan, Covid patients are taking...
Most Michiana hospitals are completely full, driven by recent Covid-19 spike

Latest News

Semmie Lee Williams, a 39-year-old described by police as a "homeless drifter," is charged with...
Police: Fla. teen fatally stabbed by homeless man in ‘random act’
DNA evidence places the suspect at the crime scene, according to a probable cause affidavit.
'Homeless drifter' charged with 14-year-old's murder, Fla. police say
A mobile COVID-19 vaccination and booster shot site operates out of a bus on 59th Street south...
More omicron detected as hospitals strain under delta surge
Officials say a California elementary school student, who had tested positive for COVID-19,...
Parents accused of knowingly sending COVID-positive child to Calif. school