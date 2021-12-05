WNDU partners with Marines, community sponsors for 27th ‘Toys for Tots’ drive

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A $23,000 check from Wings Etc. kicked off a great start to this year’s ‘Toys for Tots’ drive.

Others who dropped off toys say they can only hope the kids feel as good getting these gifts as the donors do giving them.

“Christmas is about the kids and families that can’t do it, need it,” donator Tony Leonard said.

The generosity speaks for itself Tony.

R.P. Home and Harvest hosted our drive for the first time, but many of the people who donated and volunteered have been involved in making the holidays special for years, totaling more than $20,000 in cash donations by the end of the morning.

“For me, I think it’s important because you start giving back to the kids at a young age,” volunteer Randy Nix said. “They learn that and how important it is to the community.”

In Warsaw, Willie 103.5 donated 1,000 Hot Wheels, not to be outdone some of the full-sized vehicles bringing in even more toys.

“We love helping the kids,” Burket Fire Dept. representative Brice Goode said. “All of the fire departments, we kind of make a friendly competition out of this. We get together to see who can bring the best, the most, and we enjoy doing it. We enjoy helping our community. 14 fire departments, 450 plus firemen, and lots of trucks.”

Finally, in Stevensville, toys also came in by the truckload.

Those toys wouldn’t make it to the kids who need them if not for the people who sacrifice their time to help out.

That’s inspired some volunteers to come back year in and year out.

“As a community service volunteer leader here in Southwest Michigan, I do love serving the people and just seeing how happy people are doing this. And for the kids, we always want to do something for the kids,” Bernice Mason, a volunteer for 25 years, told 16 News Now.

And for three hours every December, four communities rally as one showing the strength and love of those who say: “This is home.”

