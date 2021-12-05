Advertisement

One person injured in South Bend shooting

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating a shooting Saturday night in South Bend.

South Bend PD received a call around 7:20 p.m. in regards to a shooting in the 700 block of Pennsylvania Ave.

The described location is not far from Southeast Neighborhood Park and the Boys & Girls Club of St. Joseph County.

There is one victim who is believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an active investigation, as officers are still trying to determine the cause of the shooting.

This story will be updated if more information is released.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Hoffman tells Michiana goodbye during his final night on...
Mike Hoffman says goodbye after 27 years at WNDU
Remains of the buggy police say Swihart crashed into.
Drunk driver hits Amish buggy, flees the scene
FILE - Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman watches during warmups before an NCAA...
Marcus Freeman officially named Head Football Coach at Notre Dame
A lawsuit filed this week alleges reckless and negligent behavior on the part of first...
Family files wrongful child death lawsuit after pond crash
U.S. Marshals on Friday night announced a reward of up to $10,000 each for information leading...
Parents of Michigan boy charged in Oxford school shooting

Latest News

One person injured in shooting - clipped version
One person injured in shooting - clipped version
Tire Rack is being acquired by Discount Tire.
Discount Tire acquires Tire Rack
A candlelight vigil held for 'Justice for Judah'
Community comes together for candlelight vigil for Judah Morgan
Judah Morgan Candlelight Vigil
Judah Morgan Candlelight Vigil