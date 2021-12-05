One person injured in South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating a shooting Saturday night in South Bend.

South Bend PD received a call around 7:20 p.m. in regards to a shooting in the 700 block of Pennsylvania Ave.

The described location is not far from Southeast Neighborhood Park and the Boys & Girls Club of St. Joseph County.

There is one victim who is believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an active investigation, as officers are still trying to determine the cause of the shooting.

This story will be updated if more information is released.

