No. 5 Notre Dame to play No. 9 Oklahoma State in Fiesta Bowl

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame will take on Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale on Jan. 1 at 1:00 p.m. on ESPN.

It will be the first time the two have ever played each other.

The Irish finished the season at No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings with an 11-1 record.

No. 9 Oklahoma State lost to Baylor, 21-16, in the Big 12 Championship on Saturday to finish with a 11-2 record.

This will be the sixth-appearance in the Fiesta Bowl for the Irish, the first since 2016.

