No. 5 Notre Dame to play No. 9 Oklahoma State in Fiesta Bowl

The Notre Dame cheerleaders and leprechaun mascot lead the team onto the field before an NCAA...
The Notre Dame cheerleaders and leprechaun mascot lead the team onto the field before an NCAA college football game against Navy in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Megan Smedley
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame will take on Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale on Jan. 1 at 1:00 p.m. on ESPN.

It will be the first time the two have ever played each other.

The Irish finished the season at No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings with an 11-1 record.

No. 9 Oklahoma State lost to Baylor, 21-16, in the Big 12 Championship on Saturday to finish with a 11-2 record.

This will be the sixth-appearance in the Fiesta Bowl for the Irish, the first since 2016.

Stay with us as we continue to follow this developing story.

