No. 5 Notre Dame to play No. 9 Oklahoma State in Fiesta Bowl
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame will take on Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale on Jan. 1 at 1:00 p.m. on ESPN.
It will be the first time the two have ever played each other.
The Irish finished the season at No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings with an 11-1 record.
No. 9 Oklahoma State lost to Baylor, 21-16, in the Big 12 Championship on Saturday to finish with a 11-2 record.
This will be the sixth-appearance in the Fiesta Bowl for the Irish, the first since 2016.
