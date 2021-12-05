No. 22 Michigan State builds big lead, tops Toledo 81-68

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Max Christie had 14 points, Gabe Brown scored 12 and No. 22 Michigan State built a big lead early and defeated Toledo 81-68.

Tyson Walker added 11 points and six assists and Marcus Bingham Jr. contributed 10 points and six rebounds for the Spartans, who are 7-2. Michigan State took control with a 33-5 outburst in the first half and led by as many as 26 points before the break.

Ryan Rollins scored 21 points for Toledo.

The Rockets are 6-2.

12/4/2021 8:13:15 PM (GMT -5:00)