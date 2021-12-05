Advertisement

Discount Tire acquires Tire Rack

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A well-known company in St. Joseph County is getting new ownership.

Discount Tire is acquiring Tire Rack, an industry leader and independent retailer of tires, wheels, and performance accessories. Founded in 1979, Tire Rack is family-owned and headquartered in South Bend.

The official acquisition of Tire Rack is expected to close by the end of the month.

