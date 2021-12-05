Dickinson 23 points, 14 boards as No. 24 Michigan tops SD St

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Hunter Dickinson had 23 points and 14 rebounds, freshman Caleb Houstan scored a season-high 17 points and No. 24 Michigan beat San Diego State 72-58.

The Wolverines went on a 17-2 run to take a 64-45 lead.

The Aztecs were led by Matt Bradley, who had 22 points.

Michigan was coming off a 21-point loss at North Carolina.

