Dickinson 23 points, 14 boards as No. 24 Michigan tops SD St

Michigan guard Frankie Collins (10) drives on San Diego State guard Trey Pulliam (4) in the...
Michigan guard Frankie Collins (10) drives on San Diego State guard Trey Pulliam (4) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Hunter Dickinson had 23 points and 14 rebounds, freshman Caleb Houstan scored a season-high 17 points and No. 24 Michigan beat San Diego State 72-58.

The Wolverines went on a 17-2 run to take a 64-45 lead.

The Aztecs were led by Matt Bradley, who had 22 points.

Michigan was coming off a 21-point loss at North Carolina.

12/4/2021 4:29:26 PM (GMT -5:00)

