Community comes together for candlelight vigil for Judah Morgan

By Samantha Albert
Dec. 4, 2021
LAPORTE CO., Ind. (WNDU) - In October, Judah Morgan was found dead in his birth parent’s home.

Court documents showed that the 4-year-old was being abused on a regular basis.

Now, two months after his death, a candlelight vigil has been set up to honor Judah and spread awareness so that no child has to suffer this same fate.

“I’m doing this, we’re doing this to bring awareness so hopefully it doesn’t have to happen again. Uhm, no child should go through what Judah went through,” said Jenna Hullett, Judah’s cousin and long time caregiver.

“There’s no excuse for something like this to happen anymore. Not, not in the world of internet and everything that there is now. Anybody can search for ways to report even anonymously,” said Angela Hollen, a Justice for Judah supporter who traveled from California to attend the vigil.

It is important to note that though the saying is “Justice for Judah,” Hullett emphasized that there never will truly be justice.

“I’ve said it before. There really will not ever be justification for what happened to him, but, uhm, we hope it opens people’s eyes instead of pushing it under the rug and thinking that it’ll go away because it won’t. Unless we stand up together and fight for change, then it’s just gonna keep getting ignored,” said Hullett.

Judah’s parents are being charged with murder in connection to Judah’s death with a trial scheduled for October of next year, and Hullett wants to make sure that some kind of answer can be found.

“We just don’t want it to happen again to any child. It shouldn’t have never happened with Judah,” said Hullett.

