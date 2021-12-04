Ruthmere Museum giving tours this holiday season

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Looking for something fun to do this holiday season?

Ruthmere Museum is hosting its ‘Hollywood Holiday’ event.

Come see the house decked out with Christmas décor.

Rooms are decorated based on popular holiday films, like “It’s a Wonderful Life,” and “A Christmas Story.”

Each room features a different movie designed by staff, volunteers or local designers.

If you attend, make sure to vote for your favorite room.

The winning designer will give a $1,000 check to a local charity.

The event goes until December 30th.

