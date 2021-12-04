Groundbreaking ceremonies clear path for new high-end homes at Lexington Landing in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The push is on to build 1,000 new homes in the City of Elkhart in the next year.

That’s the stated goal of Mayor Rod Roberson who today took part in groundbreaking ceremonies for the Villas at Lexington Landing.

The project will bring 14-new homes to town.

“We have less than 100 homes on the MLS, (multiple listing service) every month,” Mayor Roberson told 16 News Now. “And basically, we have a growing, growing labor market.”

“Builders just haven’t been able to keep up demand,” said Tom Canarecci with Coldwell Banker. “We’ve got people that are moving into the area because of the strong economy and job growth that we have in the area, and I’ve just never seen anything like it.”

While officials took time out today to mark the ceremonial start of construction, crews will arrive next week to pour the first two foundations.

The Villas at Lexington Landing will have one- and two-story luxury homes. All 14 lots have riverfront views.

The land was purchased at auction in the fall of 2019 from a large landowner who was looking to downsize.

“We know that the RV industry is booming and there is a shortage of good quality homes, and that was part of our decision to acquire this lot and turn it into a nice small neighborhood,” explained Nir Davison with the Barak Group.

The villas will be maintenance free with grass cutting and snow plowing taken care of.

Prices will start at $400,000. “When you look at some of the homes that are here in Lexington Landing, we’ve got some homes that are well over $1 million in this neighborhood,” Canarecci said.

The mayor contends that housing of all types will be needed to meet his stated growth goals. “We believe we can get that done. There are multiple different opportunities for us to have spaces where we put infill, and we can, we can collectively consolidate spaces in an aggregate format in order to help housing become a major focus and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

In an effort to be a good neighbor, crews recovered wood from a large oak tree that had to be removed from the site. The wood will be used to make the fireplace mantles planned for each unit.

