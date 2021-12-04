Funding grant endorsed for wildlife area in Berrien County

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Plans to bring a Michigan State Wildlife Area to Berrien County have advanced.

The proposed project calls for the state to purchase 800 acres south of Berrien Springs and open those for public recreation year-round.

This week, a $4.6 million grant needed to make the purchase was endorsed by the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund Board and sent on to Michigan lawmakers.

The project is one of 117 recommended for funding in 2022 statewide, totaling $45.5 million.

