First Alert Forecast: Rain Sunday. Temperature nosedive Monday

Rain moves in Sunday afternoon as does the wind. A potent cold front will move in by Sunday night and will plummet temperatures Monday. Small snow chances Monday through Wednesday.
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - SATURDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy ahead of our next system Sunday. Lows near 30°. Wind light and variable becoming ESE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: A surge of warmth and rain out ahead of a potent cold front that will move in by Sunday evening. We will start Sunday dry and cloudy. Periods of rain will build throughout the afternoon as will our wind. Temperatures will drop behind our cold front Sunday night. Breezy wind out of the SE 10-20 with gusts to 30 mph. Highs nearing 50° late.

MONDAY: As frigid air moves into Michiana expect a few lake flurries to light lake effect snow showers. Little to no snow accumulation is expected. Highs will remain nearly steady all day in the lower 30s. A stiff breeze out of the WNW 15-30 mph will keep our wind chill values down into the upper teens to lower 20s throughout much of the daytime hours.

LONG RANGE: A few peeks of sun will greet Michiana Tuesday with light snow showers developing Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. Still, very little snow accumulation is expected. Our next system we are watching heads our way Thursday in the form of rain and snow. Remaining active as we head through next weekend with a few systems that we will continue to monitor.

