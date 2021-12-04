Drunk driver hits Amish buggy, flees the scene

Kosciusko County, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say a drunk driver hit an Amish buggy and fled the crash scene around 4:30 Friday evening.

It happened in the 9600 block of North State Road 19 in Kosciusko County, about two miles south of Tippecanoe Valley High School.

According to a press release, Kevin Alan Swihart, 30 of Akron, was caught shortly after witnesses say he hit the buggy and sped away.

In the buggy a young girl, whose identity has not been released, and Wayne Hochstetler, 45, of Milford.

Hochstetler was treated for injuries at the scene, but his young passenger was taken by helicopter to a nearby hospital.

Deputies tell us she is in stable condition.

Swihart is now in the county jail, facing charges of leaving the scene of a crash, and drunk driving resulting in serious bodily injury.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.