December First Fridays spreads holiday cheer

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown South Bend.

Santa Claus made his way to the Gridiron Friday night for First Fridays.

The kids lined up along the street to greet him.

“December First Fridays, it’s a holiday tradition where Santa makes his big arrival in downtown, and we light our Gridiron tree. It’s a lot of entertainment, lots of people and a lot of fun...Last year a lot of people didn’t get to come because of our restrictions but we are glad to be opening it back up,” said Senior Director of Marketing & Events of DTSB Kylie Carter.

There were dance performances by the IU South Bend Kickline and Southold Dance Theatre.

There was also live music, a Santa letter station, visits with Santa and fireworks.

“This is also the kickoff to our month-long series of programming in downtown, including visits with Santa that runs through Christmas Eve,” Carter said.

