COVID-19 vaccination rates across Michiana: Dec. 3 update

(WNDU) - Here’s the latest look at the percentage of Michiana residents who are fully vaccinated from COVID-19, county-by-county (as of Dec. 3, 2021).

These numbers come directly from coronavirus.in.gov and michigan.gov.

INDIANA

Elkhart County : 43%

Fulton County : 41%

Kosciusko County : 41%

LaGrange County : 23%

LaPorte County : 53%

Marshall County : 45%

Pulaski County : 45%

Starke County : 39%

St. Joseph County: 57%

MICHIGAN

Berrien County : 57%

Cass County : 41%

St. Joseph County: 48%

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.