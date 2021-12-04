Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccination rates across Michiana: Dec. 3 update

Here’s the latest look at the percentage of Michiana residents who are fully vaccinated from...
Here’s the latest look at the percentage of Michiana residents who are fully vaccinated from COVID-19, county-by-county (as of Dec. 3, 2021).(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Here’s the latest look at the percentage of Michiana residents who are fully vaccinated from COVID-19, county-by-county (as of Dec. 3, 2021).

These numbers come directly from coronavirus.in.gov and michigan.gov.

INDIANA

  • Elkhart County: 43%
  • Fulton County: 41%
  • Kosciusko County: 41%
  • LaGrange County: 23%
  • LaPorte County: 53%
  • Marshall County: 45%
  • Pulaski County: 45%
  • Starke County: 39%
  • St. Joseph County: 57%

MICHIGAN

  • Berrien County: 57%
  • Cass County: 41%
  • St. Joseph County: 48%

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Hoffman tells Michiana goodbye during his final night on...
Mike Hoffman says goodbye after 27 years at WNDU
FILE - in this May 1, 2021, file photo, Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman watches...
Reports: Marcus Freeman will be Notre Dame’s new head football coach
Joseph Hershberger and Sherry Thomas
Man arrested in barn burning investigation has history with Syracuse FD
A lawsuit filed this week alleges reckless and negligent behavior on the part of first...
Family files wrongful child death lawsuit after pond crash
FILE - Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman watches during warmups before an NCAA...
Marcus Freeman officially named Head Football Coach at Notre Dame

Latest News

Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every week to answer your medical questions.
Ask the Doctor: ankle cramping, extreme pain & night sweats
Here’s the latest look at the percentage of Michiana residents who are fully vaccinated from...
COVID-19 vaccination rates across Michiana: Nov. 19 update
The Care Connections Center at Milton Village is the first socially inclusive, dementia-focused...
New ‘village’ for dementia patients and caregivers opening Jan. 3rd
Monthly Reminder: 16 Buddy Check