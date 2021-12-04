COVID-19 vaccination rates across Michiana: Dec. 3 update
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WNDU) - Here’s the latest look at the percentage of Michiana residents who are fully vaccinated from COVID-19, county-by-county (as of Dec. 3, 2021).
These numbers come directly from coronavirus.in.gov and michigan.gov.
INDIANA
- Elkhart County: 43%
- Fulton County: 41%
- Kosciusko County: 41%
- LaGrange County: 23%
- LaPorte County: 53%
- Marshall County: 45%
- Pulaski County: 45%
- Starke County: 39%
- St. Joseph County: 57%
MICHIGAN
- Berrien County: 57%
- Cass County: 41%
- St. Joseph County: 48%
