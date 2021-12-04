Bottled water distribution changes announced for winter in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - As the city of Benton Harbor faces an ongoing water crisis, The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is announcing changes to bottled water distribution starting Sunday, Dec. 5.

Bottled water distribution will be moved to Benton Harbor High School (870 Colfax Avenue). Volunteers from community distribution sites will be providing drive-thru water distribution at the high school Sunday through Thursday and Saturday each week at the times listed below.

Monday : 12 p.m. - 2 p.m., 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Tuesday : 12 p.m. - 2 p.m., 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Wednesday : 12 p.m. - 2 p.m., 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Thursday : 12 p.m. - 2 p.m., 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Friday : No distribution

Saturday : 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

The new location will also offer recycling for empty water bottles, as well as a heated building for volunteers to warm up. It will also provide a larger space for water storage.

In addition, the Southwest Community Action Agency (331 Miller Street) will continue providing self-serve pickup through the end of December on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at the times listed below.

Monday : 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Wednesday : 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Thursday : 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Prior to the winter distribution schedule beginning on Sunday, Dec. 5, water pickup will be available on Saturday, Dec. 4, at the following locations:

Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor, 600 Nate Wells Sr. Drive, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Harbor of Hope Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 769 Pipestone Street, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Additional dates and locations for bottled water pick up will be added to make sure community needs are met. Information will be posted on Michigan.gov/MiLeadSafe.

For questions about lead, MDHHS can be reached at 866-691-5323 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.