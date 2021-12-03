Revolutionary knee replacement completed in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The “Smart Knee” is an implant for knee replacement surgery that connects the patient to their doctor.

The implant does this by collecting information about the patient’s motion, step count, and recovery. It then sends that data to a personal dashboard that allows the patient, as well as the doctor, to keep track of the implant’s functioning.

According to Zimmer Biomet, this is the first smart implant that has been developed in orthopaedics for total knee replacement surgery.

“Implants have been put in patients for a long time, total joints have been done for a long time. Uh, this is the first time we’ve had an implant that can actually track data, and tell whether patients are doing well, having problems, uhm, how the implant is performing,” says Dr. Jeff Yergler, a medical physician at South Bend Orthopaedics, and a developer for Zimmer Biomet.

The stem of the implant collects the data each night in just five seconds, and sends it to the patient’s personal dashboard.

“The patients are already loving it, we love it. We’re being able to generate data that we’ve never had before,” says Yergler.

Julie Poole is the first of Dr. Yergler’s patients to receive a Smart Knee replacement, and with her already having a regular knee replacement in her other leg, Poole says there wasn’t a single doubt when it came to making the decision.

“Basically, I think anything you can do, is, to help the future, uh, obviously somebody did this for me, you know, originally, for the knees and replacements are better and more improved and your recovery time. So this is really more for the research and the future,’ says Julie Poole.

Dr. Yergler tells us that choosing a Smart Knee replacement does not add time or change the knee replacement procedure at all.

He says that the technology is entirely for the benefit of the patient, as well as the future of orthopaedics.

“It doesn’t have a GPS tracker in it, so it’s not gonna track where you are, uh, the battery’s not gonna explode, it’s not gonna set off alarms when you leave the store, uhm, it’s not gonna cost you anymore, it’s not gonna cause cancer. You know these are all the, the questions that scare people,” says Yergler.

Dr. Yergler also adds that the Smart Knee will collect data on the implant for a long time.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.