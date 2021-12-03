Advertisement

Northridge celebrates its first state championship appearance

By Drew Sanders
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Northridge football team got a chance to celebrate their historic season this week.

The Raiders played in the first state title game in program history over the weekend, coming up short against Mt. Vernon. They say this event was a fun way to cap off a colossal year.

“It was an honor of us which is a really weird thing to think of,” says senior lineman Evan Kaehr. “It was basically them saying good job to us, which was a really cool experience, and it was electric. Because you got to see everyone that was cheering up in the stands that you really couldn’t see their faces during the season, you just knew they were there. But it was finally good to meet them and stuff.”

“You know, we’re out here just to cap off the season and congratulate the players,” says Tagg Gott, who played quarterback down the stretch for the Raiders this season. “I mean, we did a heck of a job, we made a run and hope to be back in this same building next year celebrating a state championship.”

“I think it’s just huge,” says head coach Chad Eppley. “It’s huge that the community’s able to celebrate us and we’re able to celebrate them. It just means that -- it just brings them closer together to our team and really just makes it a really nice environment for us when we go to play next year.”

