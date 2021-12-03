Advertisement

Netflix to produce movie about a famous Thanksgiving text mix-up

Six years ago, Wanda Dench started a tradition when she accidentally text Jamal Hinton,...
Six years ago, Wanda Dench started a tradition when she accidentally text Jamal Hinton, believing it was her grandson's number, and invited him to Thanksgiving. (Source: KPHO/KTVK via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Netflix is making a movie about a famous Thanksgiving text mix-up that turned into a tradition and an unlikely friendship.

Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench celebrated their sixth Thanksgiving together this year.

They first met in 2016 when Dench sent a text inviting Hinton over for dinner. It was meant for her grandson, who had changed his phone number.

Hinton, then a high school senior, accepted the offer anyway, and she welcomed him for dinner.

Their story went viral on social media, and now it will be recounted in a movie called, “The Thanksgiving Text.”

The friends said they’re excited to share their story with the world and hope it inspires more people to reach out and make connections they wouldn’t normally make.

They also said they feel so blessed to find genuine friendship brought together by God from a mistake text.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - in this May 1, 2021, file photo, Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman watches...
Reports: Marcus Freeman will be Notre Dame’s new head football coach
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Hoffman tells Michiana goodbye during his final night on...
Mike Hoffman says goodbye after 27 years at WNDU
Joseph Hershberger and Sherry Thomas
Man arrested in barn burning investigation has history with Syracuse FD
A lawsuit filed this week alleges reckless and negligent behavior on the part of first...
Family files wrongful child death lawsuit after pond crash
New LSU football coach Brian Kelly gestures to fans after his arrival at Baton Rouge...
45-minute conversation led to Brian Kelly accepting LSU job

Latest News

Damik Wright, the brother of Daunte Wright, waits for other family members to arrive Wednesday,...
Mostly white jury nearly set for trial in Daunte Wright death
Biden outlines new steps to combat COVID through the winter months.
LIVE: White House COVID response briefing; Biden, allies increasingly pushing back at GOP’s virus barbs
If you’re looking to get into the holiday spirit, head to downtown St. Joseph.
Merry & Bright weekend kicks off in St. Joseph
A hiring sign is placed at a booth for prospective employers during a job fair Wednesday, Sept....
US employers added a sluggish 210,000 jobs in November
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing