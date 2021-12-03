Most Michiana hospitals are completely full, driven by recent Covid-19 spike

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The coronavirus pandemic put our hospital systems to the test over the past 20 months.

Now healthcare leaders in both Indiana and Michigan are asking folks to get vaccinated, with Covid-19 patients overwhelming emergency rooms and hospitals.

Whether it’s Beacon, St. Joseph, or even Spectrum Health in Michigan, Covid patients are taking up beds at rates nearing what we saw in Nov. 2020.

Even with the option of vaccines and even several post-diagnosis Covid-19 treatments to keep people from needing hospitalization this time around, the number of unvaccinated Covid patients taking up beds are still too many to handle.

People battling Covid-19 at Beacon Memorial Hospital in South Bend account for one in every three adult patients.

With only 40 Covid-19 patients last week, this week’s jump to 73 represents an unsustainable trend happening in most hospitals across Michiana.

“In the last week, it’s really shot up. It’s been going up about 10% per day for the last week and if we continue at that rate it’s not sustainable,” said Beacon Memorial Vice President of Medical Affairs Dr. Dale Patterson.

Health leaders for our part of Indiana issued a letter earlier this week calling for people in our area to get vaccinated or boosted, saying they “consistently have more patients than beds.”

With COVID-19 cases increasing during the last several weeks, they pointed out that “most of these patients have not been vaccinated.”

Boosters are becoming increasingly important as initial vaccine doses start to wane too.

An official from St. Joseph Health Systems tells us only a quarter of fully vaccinated people in our area received a booster.

She says one-third of recent Covid-19 patients are fully vaccinated people who’ve yet to get their booster shot.

“We do want the people who are at risk to receive their booster right away. That’s a good thing we can do to help slow down the surge of Covid,” said SJHS Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Jen Lankowicz.

It’s a similar story in Southwest Michigan. Health leaders at Spectrum Health Lakeland are also “urging everyone in our community to do everything possible to help drive down infections and hospitalizations, including washing hands regularly, wearing masks, and getting COVID-19 vaccinations/boosters (if eligible) and influenza vaccinations.”

If folks don’t step up and protect themselves, ER patients will likely have to wait longer for emergency care, be deferred to a hospital further away with open beds, or have their in-patient surgery delayed.

The most important message all these health leaders want you to know is that getting vaccinated or boosted is the easiest way to prevent a hospital trip due to Covid.

Even with the revolutionary developments we’ve made in the fight against Covid in the past 20 months, the virus is getting its shots in too.

This prolonged fight with the virus isn’t only allowing it to mutate into tougher-to-deal-with variants, but it’s also dwindling our front-line forces who do so much to keep us healthy.

“We’ve lost staff because of burnout, and they’ve moved on to travel. We have less people available to take care of patients. At the same time, we’re near the same amount of Covid patients we had at that time and we have more patients with other problems than we had at that time too,” Dr. Patterson said.

Dr. Patterson says a lot of those additional patients needing non-Covid related care are people who originally had an elective or non-emergent surgery pushed back due to overcrowded hospitals last year.

Now they could be delayed further for the same reason. Healthcare officials warn that this pandemic is not going anywhere, and it could get a lot uglier and deadly if people don’t get vaccinated or boosted.

