Mike Hoffman says goodbye after 27 years at WNDU

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It was an eventful final day at the station for First Alert Chief Meteorologist, who is retiring after 27 years here at WNDU.

Mike arrived at the station this afternoon to applause and praise from his colleagues. And right before going on the air for the last time, South Bend Mayor James Mueller surprised Mike with the key to the city!

Throughout our evening shows, he was surprised by numerous goodbyes and congratulatory messages from friends and colleagues.

At 6 p.m., his family joined him in the studio for his final show.

And it culminated with a heartfelt goodbye to our viewers (video at the top of the story):

“Wow… I can’t believe this moment has come. Over the last year, since I announced my pending retirement, literally hundreds of you have come up to me in person, written e-mails or letters, messaged me on Facebook… all to say that I’ll be missed. While embarrassing to me, it also means a lot! YOU are the reason we even do this thing called news and sports and weather on TV. And you have been phenomenal to me and my family in our almost 28 years here.  And I can’t thank you enough for that.

I replaced an institution, Dick Addis, when I came here in 1994, and I suppose maybe I’ve become one myself. I grew up in the 1970s with Dick Addis, and many of you have grown up with me as your Meteorologist. So, when you put the two of us together, that means that WNDU has had only TWO Chief Meteorologists since 1965… about 57 years.  That is truly amazing and unheard of.  No pressure Matt… OK?

My wife and I have made Michiana our home, and we’ve loved it. We have a wonderful Church family at Clay Church. We made our home in a historic neighborhood within walking distance of downtown. So our kids, while grown now, went to Tarkington, Edison Middle School, and eventually Adams High School. The Kroc Center is a gem here in South Bend, and it became our place to workout, take yoga classes, volunteer, and to play volleyball, my new favorite sport. And, of course, I have my work family here at WNDU! What a fantastic group.

I still remember the day my wife and I traveled here to interview at WNDU. It was a Sunday… we had 2 toddlers in tow… and a half a dozen people were here at the station to welcome us. What a reception! Pulling in, the sun was glinting off the golden dome, and even as a Boilermaker, I got goosebumps. It was perfect.

But it’s time for my wife and me to retire... and we’re ready. We want to be able to do a lot of different things while we still have our health and stamina. That includes traveling… hobbies… probably some part-time work… but it will especially allow us to spend a lot more time with our grown children and grandchildren. My wife and I both grew up in Delphi in north-central Indiana. Soon, we’ll be moving back that way to be closer to family. We’re building our retirement home in West Lafayette on the edge of the Purdue campus. So if you’re down that way and see us walking across campus, or in Ross-Ade, or Mackey Arena, please say hi. And of course, we’ll be back up here to visit friends a lot as well, so you may see us here in town. It’s hard to know how to end it, so I’m going to do what John Denver did at one of his live concerts many years ago… just by saying ‘Peace, my friends.’”

From all of us here at WNDU, congratulations on your retirement, Mike!

