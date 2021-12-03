Merry & Bright weekend kicks off in St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - If you’re looking to get into the holiday spirit, head to downtown St. Joseph.

The Merry & Bright Weekend kicks off Friday.

It all starts at 6 p.m. with Light up the Bluff. A million lights will turn on, transforming Lake Bluff Park.

Then at 7 p.m., Window Wonderland kicks off. Visitors can stroll through downtown and vote for their favorite window decorations all weekend.

“Our merchants have put a lot of love into their holiday windows this season,” said Daniele Crevier from St. Joseph Today.

The on Saturday, the annual Fanny Mae Memorial Reindog Parade will start at 3 p.m. The event features dressed up pets and their owners.

Children can then share their wish lists with Santa at Santa’s House.

