Merry & Bright weekend kicks off in St. Joseph

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - If you’re looking to get into the holiday spirit, head to downtown St. Joseph.

The Merry & Bright Weekend kicks off Friday.

It all starts at 6 p.m. with Light up the Bluff. A million lights will turn on, transforming Lake Bluff Park.

Then at 7 p.m., Window Wonderland kicks off. Visitors can stroll through downtown and vote for their favorite window decorations all weekend.

“Our merchants have put a lot of love into their holiday windows this season,” said Daniele Crevier from St. Joseph Today.

The on Saturday, the annual Fanny Mae Memorial Reindog Parade will start at 3 p.m. The event features dressed up pets and their owners.

Children can then share their wish lists with Santa at Santa’s House.

For more information on the events taking place in St. Joseph, click here.

