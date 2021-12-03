Marcus Freeman officially named Head Football Coach at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame has officially named Marcus Freeman as their Head Football Coach.

Freeman has been Notre Dame’s Defensive Coordinator. At age 35, he is the youngest Irish Head Coach since Terry Brennan in the 1950s.

This comes after Brian Kelly left the team to coach at LSU on Monday.

According to the University, Freeman will be introduced at a news conference on Monday afternoon. He will then go on to coach the Irish in their upcoming bowl game.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.