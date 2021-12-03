Advertisement

Marcus Freeman officially named Head Football Coach at Notre Dame

FILE - Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman watches during warmups before an NCAA...
FILE - Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman watches during warmups before an NCAA college football game against Navy in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Notre Dame is working on a deal to promote defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman to head coach to replace Brian Kelly, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday night, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame has officially named Marcus Freeman as their Head Football Coach.

Freeman has been Notre Dame’s Defensive Coordinator. At age 35, he is the youngest Irish Head Coach since Terry Brennan in the 1950s.

This comes after Brian Kelly left the team to coach at LSU on Monday.

According to the University, Freeman will be introduced at a news conference on Monday afternoon. He will then go on to coach the Irish in their upcoming bowl game.

