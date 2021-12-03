Advertisement

Honda recalls SUVs and pickups because hoods can fly open

The company logo shinesoff the grille of an unsold 2021 Pilot sports-utility vehicle outside a...
The company logo shinesoff the grille of an unsold 2021 Pilot sports-utility vehicle outside a Honda dealership Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Highlands Ranch, Colo. Honda is recalling nearly 723,000 SUVs and pickup trucks, Friday, Dec. 3, because the hoods can open while the vehicles are moving. The recall covers certain 2019 Passports, 2016 through 2019 Pilots and 2017 through 2020 Ridgeline pickups.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Honda is recalling nearly 725,000 SUVs and pickup trucks because the hoods can open while the vehicles are moving.

The recall covers certain 2019 Passports, 2016 through 2019 Pilots and 2017 through 2020 Ridgeline pickups.

Honda says in documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators that the hood latch striker can become damaged and separate from the hood.

Dealers will either repair the striker or replace the hood if necessary at no cost to owners.

Honda will notify owners by letter starting Jan. 17.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Hoffman tells Michiana goodbye during his final night on...
Mike Hoffman says goodbye after 27 years at WNDU
FILE - in this May 1, 2021, file photo, Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman watches...
Reports: Marcus Freeman will be Notre Dame’s new head football coach
Joseph Hershberger and Sherry Thomas
Man arrested in barn burning investigation has history with Syracuse FD
A lawsuit filed this week alleges reckless and negligent behavior on the part of first...
Family files wrongful child death lawsuit after pond crash
FILE - Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman watches during warmups before an NCAA...
Marcus Freeman officially named Head Football Coach at Notre Dame

Latest News

In his first address to the team, Freeman assured his players he's there because of them.
Marcus Freeman says ND players are the reason he is head coach
The overwhelming reaction from the locker room has been a positive one.
Notre Dame football players react to Marcus Freeman being named head coach
Disturbing details were revealed by the prosecutor of the events leading to the deadly shooting...
Parents of Michigan school shooting suspect face charges
When he spoke with his team for the first time today, Marcus Freeman made it clear there is...
Freeman ready to finish the job, not focused on next season