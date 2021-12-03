Advertisement

‘Handsome’ Secret Service agent goes viral

By Jeanne Moos, CNN
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Secret Service agent has some not-so-secret crushes across the internet after video of him went viral on social media.

A guy who protected the Bidens on vacation may now need protection himself from his fans. Two friends were in stitches after waiting for the Bidens in Nantucket but focusing on “whoever this beautiful man was” instead.

“She was like, ‘Do you see that Secret Service guy? Like, he’s so handsome,’” said Sadie Thomas, who posted a video. “And I was like, ‘Oh my God,’ so then we both started videoing it.”

Clip after clip went viral. One was shot by photographer Matthew Notarangelo.

“He just looked like someone out of a magazine, like perfect hair, sunglasses,” Notarangelo said.

Even Stephen Colbert couldn’t resist.

“Whoa, if he’s there who’s manning the door at Abercrombie and Fitch?” Colbert said on his show.

Lots of people thought he looked like Tom Cruise, though no one got a good shot of him without his sunglasses.

Online posters went gaga. No comment from the Secret Service itself, though a source confirmed to CNN that he is an agent.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Hoffman tells Michiana goodbye during his final night on...
Mike Hoffman says goodbye after 27 years at WNDU
FILE - in this May 1, 2021, file photo, Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman watches...
Reports: Marcus Freeman will be Notre Dame’s new head football coach
Joseph Hershberger and Sherry Thomas
Man arrested in barn burning investigation has history with Syracuse FD
A lawsuit filed this week alleges reckless and negligent behavior on the part of first...
Family files wrongful child death lawsuit after pond crash
FILE - Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman watches during warmups before an NCAA...
Marcus Freeman officially named Head Football Coach at Notre Dame

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
A Secret Service agent goes viral for his looks.
'Handsome' Secret Service agent goes viral
A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Lawyer: Parents charged in Michigan school shooting didn’t flee
Oakland County, Michigan, Sheriff Michael Bouchard discusses the suspect in the school shooting...
Sheriff: Digital evidence school shooting was premeditated