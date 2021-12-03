First Alert Forecast: Sunny and Chilly Saturday for Toys for Tots

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY: Some rain mixed with a few flakes during the morning. The precipitation clears by 9 or 10am and we remain mostly cloudy for much of the day. Highs will get back into the upper 40s later this afternoon. Some sun could peak out late in the day. High of 45

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clouds clearing and temperatures will be dropping into the lower 30s by early Saturday morning. Low of 32.

SATURDAY: TOYS FOR TOTS!!! Our Toys for Tots drive is Saturday morning from 7-10am. We will be out collecting toys at a bunch of different locations, including right here at the WNDU Studios! If you are coming out to see us, temperatures will be in the 30s during the morning under mostly sunny skies! By the afternoon highs will get back into the lower 40s for the high. Mostly sunny. High of 42.

SUNDAY: A surge of warmth out ahead of a potent cold front that will move in by the evening. Periods of rain and gusty winds. Rain could be heavy at times. Rain chances increase in the afternoon and evening. High of 50.

LONG RANGE: As the cold front moves through the area we will see colder air move across Lake Michigan into Monday. This could mean some lake effect snow setting up in parts of the area. We also have another one or two systems coming into the area through next week. These could bring wintry weather to Michiana. We will keep a close eye on things and let you know if any impactful winter weather is expected! Keep checking back for the latest!

Daily Climate Report: Thursday, December 2nd, 2021

Thursday’s High: 57

Thursday’s Low: 33

Precipitation: Trace

Snowfall: 0.0″

