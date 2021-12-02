Advertisement

Who stays? Who goes? Kelly “certainly” would like Irish coaches to join him

By Megan Smedley
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WNDU) - A day after Kelly officially left, there still hasn’t been an interim coach named, Jack Swarbrick was non-committal if there even will be one.

Of course the Irish AD is still looking for a permanent head coach.

Reports surfaced yesterday from the Athletic that Brian Kelly and LSU were making a hard push for the Irish coordinators Marcus Freeman and Tommy Rees.

Wednesday, Notre Dame Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick stayed in town to meet with Freeman and Rees to try and get them to stay in South Bend, according to ESPN.

Last night, director of football performance Matt Balis told the team he wants to stay in South Bend.

So does Kelly plan on taking any current Irish coaches with him?

“As far as coaches, the coaches that are on staff there at Notre Dame are still employed there,”” Kelly said. “Are there coaches that I would like to join me here? Certainly. But that’s a process that we’ll have to work through. There are teams to coach on both sides. This team is going to be preparing for a bowl game. Hopefully Notre Dame gets a chance to play in the playoffs. They have to be prepared. SO this has to be done with great communication and understanding that the players are a part of this as well.”

When it comes to recruiting, Kelly didn’t say whether or not he’d try to take some Irish recruits with him.

He said his focus is on current Tiger recruits and developing a relationship with them.

