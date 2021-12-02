Advertisement

VIDEO: Trooper helping motorist narrowly avoids crash in Idaho

By KBOI staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 8:26 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KBOI) - An Idaho State Trooper is lucky to have just minor injuries after a narrow escape Wednesday morning.

Dashcam video shows him leaping over a cement barrier to save himself from a crashing truck on Interstate 84.

The patrol said he had stopped to help a stranded driver of a Toyota car.

A driver slowed down while approached the patrol car, but the person behind him didn’t, which resulted in a chain-reaction crash.

The driver of the Toyota is also OK.

Copyright 2021 KBOI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hershberger, 41, of Nappanee
Nappanee man arrested in connection to Elkhart County barn arsons
FILE - in this May 1, 2021, file photo, Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman watches...
Reports: Marcus Freeman will be Notre Dame’s new head football coach
Joseph Hershberger and Sherry Thomas
Second person arrested in connection with Elkhart County barn fires
Students say they are still in shock after learning Brian Kelly is leaving Notre Dame.
Irish fans react to Brian Kelly leaving Notre Dame
Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly, center, runs onto the field for the team's NCAA college football...
No interim coach named for Notre Dame Football

Latest News

FILE - The 2021 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is lit after a ceremony on the West Front Lawn of...
Lawmakers reach deal on spending bill, but hurdles remain
President Joe Biden said the strategy would fight the virus “not with shutdowns or lockdowns...
Biden launching winter COVID-19 booster, testing campaign
FILE - Fuel trucks line up in front of storage tanks at the North Jiddah bulk plant, an Aramco...
OPEC+ meets omicron: New variant clouds oil supply decision
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, salutes during the Global Citizen festival, on Sept. 25, 2021...
UK court backs Meghan in privacy dispute over letter to father