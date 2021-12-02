Advertisement

Student entrepreneurs launch fundraiser for nonprofit

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - You can help support young entrepreneurs, all while eating some delicious popcorn.

The Dutch Kernel teamed up with students from Startup Moxie Elkhart County.

The students created a popcorn recipe called ‘Reese’s Cheesecake,’ and it’s now for sale at the Dutch Kernel located on Main Street in Elkhart.

The special popcorn includes a cheesecake base drizzled with peanut butter, chocolate, and mixed with some Reese’s Pieces.

“We love popcorn, and we love food,” said Sarah Taylor, executive director of Startup Moxie Elkhart County. “So, we came in here and she gave us the opportunity to create a flavor and the kids got to come together with their creativity. And even some of the kids that don’t like Reese’s love this popcorn. But also, what was so important to them was giving back.”

Ten percent of the proceeds raised go to the Community Foundation of Elkhart County, an organization chosen by the Startup Moxie students.

The popcorn sells for $9.95 a bag.

To learn more about what the Startup Moxie Elkhart County students are creating and how you can help support them, visit their Facebook page by clicking here.

