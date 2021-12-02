Santa’s Elficers help make Christmas bright for local kids

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You can help make the holidays a little brighter for local kids in need.

For the past five years, dozens of officers have helped hundreds of children through the Santa’s Elficers program.

“We are targeting mostly in the South Bend area, but we don’t turn away people from Mishawaka. We don’t turn people away from the outskirts of South Bend. We try to help as many as we can,” said Joshua Morgan, Vice President of South Bend Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 36.

Families apply online.

“We also have recommendations from officers throughout the year when they come across a family that they say, ‘hey this family is having a really tough time, can we help them out?’” We have our SRO’s within our schools that also recommend families,” Morgan said.

Santa’s Elficers shop, wrap, deliver gifts to children and provide meals to their families.

“And then we try to deliver within a few days of Christmas so these kids have something to open on Christmas...We get kids...they jump up and down and they run around, and they give us hugs,” Morgan said.

Morgan said this program touches him personally.

“I remember growing up and not having a lot. So when you are able to provide that, you never know what some of these kids are going to become. The light at the end of the tunnel. This might be a positive interaction for police,” Morgan said.

Your donations will determine how many children officers can help this year.

There are many ways to donate.

You can write a check or bring donations - like food or toys - to the South Bend Police Department.

You can also shop on the Amazon Wish List.

