Reports: Marcus Freeman will be Notre Dame’s new head football coach

FILE - in this May 1, 2021, file photo, Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman watches...
FILE - in this May 1, 2021, file photo, Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman watches during the Blue-Gold NCAA spring football game in South Bend, Ind. As Notre Dame linebacker Drew White ran into the Wisconsin end zone for the second Irish pick-six in two minutes, the identity of defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman’s unit had never been clearer. On full display at Soldier Field on Saturday was the lauded defense that has garnered so much praise from Freeman’s players since he was hired in January. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin, File)(Robert Franklin | AP)
By Megan Smedley
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Irish appear to have found their new leader, and he was in the program the whole time....defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman.

Former Irish walk-on running back Mick Assaf was the first to report the news that many have now confirmed.

Freeman was the obvious players’ choice. Almost every member of the team posted on social media in support of Freeman as their new head coach.

The 35-year-old is considered one of the up-and-coming coaches in all of college football.

He came to the Irish this season after a successful run as Cincinnati’s defensive coordinator.

Freeman will have a very familiar face leading his offense.

Earlier tonight, Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees met with the team to say he is staying at his alma mater as offensive coordinator.

There is no official word yet from the University of Notre Dame in regards to Freeman.

We will keep you up to date as we learn more on air and online.

