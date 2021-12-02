Reports: Marcus Freeman will be Notre Dame’s new head football coach

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Irish appear to have found their new leader, and he was in the program the whole time....defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman.

Former Irish walk-on running back Mick Assaf was the first to report the news that many have now confirmed.

I can now confirm through multiple sources that Marcus Freeman will become the next Head Coach at the University of Notre Dame.



All eyes now turn to Tommy Rees who is deciding between LSU and Notre Dame. #PayTommyRees — Mick Assaf (@mickassaf) December 1, 2021

Freeman was the obvious players’ choice. Almost every member of the team posted on social media in support of Freeman as their new head coach.

The 35-year-old is considered one of the up-and-coming coaches in all of college football.

He came to the Irish this season after a successful run as Cincinnati’s defensive coordinator.

Freeman will have a very familiar face leading his offense.

Earlier tonight, Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees met with the team to say he is staying at his alma mater as offensive coordinator.

There is no official word yet from the University of Notre Dame in regards to Freeman.

We will keep you up to date as we learn more on air and online.

