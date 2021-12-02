Job Category: News

Requisition Number: NEWSP003102

Apply now

Posting Details

Posted: November 23, 2021

Full-Time

South Bend, IN 46637

Job Details

Description

About Gray Television:

Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 101 television markets. Upon closing pending transaction, Gray will own television stations serving 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About WNDU:

WNDU-TV is a great place for new and experienced television professionals to make their next career move. Located on the campus of the University of Notre Dame, WNDU is a top-notch multimedia company who has invested heavily in the latest newsgathering and production technology to better serve our community. As the market leader and South Bend Indiana’s NBC and Antenna TV affiliate, WNDU serves more than 313,000 households in the 96th television DMA. It’s an ideal location close to Chicago and Indianapolis and just 30 minutes from Lake Michigan. Home to the University of Notre Dame, Indiana University South Bend, and Saint Mary’s College, the South Bend area is a thriving destination for first-rate education, sports, arts, and entertainment.

Job Summary/Description:

WNDU is looking for a talented News Producer to join our award-winning team. This position works closely with the Executive Producer and News Director in addition with having direct communication with Technical Media Producers, Assignment Manager, Reporters and other news staff. In this position, you will be responsible for the content and flow of newscasts and web content and overall quality of our news product. You will lead the charge in the development of our newscasts to meet a high standard.

The successful candidate will be responsible for (but not limited to) the following:

• Great conversational writing skills • Strong editorial and communication skills • Work well under a deadline • Adapt to breaking news and developing stories • Coordinate the writing and editing of scripts with excellent use of video and graphics to enhance storytelling • Communicate with anchors, field crews, reporters and control room staff • Write content for the station website and social media

Qualifications/Requirements:

Education Requirements - College Degree in Journalism

Prior Work Experience - Producing experience while earning college degree or producing experience at a television station

Other Requirements - A pre-employment drug screening and motor vehicle record check are required.

If you feel you’re qualified and want to work with a great group of people go to https://gray.tv/careers#currentopening, you may type in the job title, station call letters, or click on “apply now”

Additional Info:

Gray Television provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Gray Television complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training. Gray Television expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of Gray’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.

As a condition of employment, Gray Television will require that newly hired employees, whether part-time or full-time, be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

Qualifications

Education

Required

Bachelors or better in Journalism or related field.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.