National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony set for Thursday

(Gray News) - The holiday season continues with the 99th National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in Washington Thursday night.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are scheduled to attend the event.

A number of celebrities such as Billy Porter, Chris Stapleton and Maren Morris are set to perform.

The ceremony will be broadcast on CBS on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The site will be open to the public free of charge from Saturday to Jan. 1.

