Medical Moment: how Super-Agers keep their minds young!

About 6-million Americans over the age of 65 are living with Alzheimer’s. By the year 2050, that number is expected to double.

Although it’s normal for brainpower to decline as we age, it is not inevitable. For 84-year-old David Albertson and 83-year-old Allan Woods, age is nothing but a number.

Both may be considered Super-Agers, or have the cognitive function that’s comparable to that of an average middle-aged adult. A study from Northwestern University found those who are Super-Agers lose brain volume at a slower pace than normally aging adults, putting Super-Agers at a lower risk for dementia.

So, what are Super-Agers doing to keep their minds young?

The risk for developing Alzheimer’s disease triples for individuals with a body mass index over 30. Also, challenging your mind can keep it in shape. David does crossword puzzles every day to keep his mind sharp.

Research also found Super-Agers also had a greater circle of friends and family.

Indulging in a glass of alcohol may keep your mind young. A Northwestern study found moderate drinkers were 23% less likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease, but the key is moderation. Drinking more than the recommended amount of alcohol can put someone at a greater risk of Alzheimer’s.

