Advertisement

Medical Moment: how Super-Agers keep their minds young!

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

About 6-million Americans over the age of 65 are living with Alzheimer’s. By the year 2050, that number is expected to double.

Although it’s normal for brainpower to decline as we age, it is not inevitable. For 84-year-old David Albertson and 83-year-old Allan Woods, age is nothing but a number.

Both may be considered Super-Agers, or have the cognitive function that’s comparable to that of an average middle-aged adult. A study from Northwestern University found those who are Super-Agers lose brain volume at a slower pace than normally aging adults, putting Super-Agers at a lower risk for dementia.

So, what are Super-Agers doing to keep their minds young?

The risk for developing Alzheimer’s disease triples for individuals with a body mass index over 30. Also, challenging your mind can keep it in shape. David does crossword puzzles every day to keep his mind sharp.

Research also found Super-Agers also had a greater circle of friends and family.

Indulging in a glass of alcohol may keep your mind young. A Northwestern study found moderate drinkers were 23% less likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease, but the key is moderation. Drinking more than the recommended amount of alcohol can put someone at a greater risk of Alzheimer’s.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - in this May 1, 2021, file photo, Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman watches...
Reports: Marcus Freeman will be Notre Dame’s new head football coach
Joseph Hershberger, 41, of Nappanee
Nappanee man arrested in connection to Elkhart County barn arsons
Joseph Hershberger and Sherry Thomas
Second person arrested in connection with Elkhart County barn fires
Students say they are still in shock after learning Brian Kelly is leaving Notre Dame.
Irish fans react to Brian Kelly leaving Notre Dame
New LSU football coach Brian Kelly gestures to fans after his arrival at Baton Rouge...
45-minute conversation led to Brian Kelly accepting LSU job

Latest News

Our WNDU family was fortunate to be joined by Mike's greatest gift, his family, on this very...
Mike Hoffman’s family joins him in the studio for his final newscast
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Chance for rain and snow by morning
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
About 6-million Americans over the age of 65 are living with Alzheimer’s. By the year 2050,...
Medical Moment: how super-agers keep their minds young