Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman expected to be named new head coach

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There is still nothing official yet from the University, but all signs are indicating that defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman will be the next leader of the Fighting Irish.

Reports surfaced last night that the Irish plan to elevate Freeman as head coach.

He is who players seemed to have wanted from the start as well as Irish fans.

Freeman has only been with the Irish for one season but he is considered one of the up-and-coming coaches in all of college football.

He told us back in February what drew him to South Bend.

“The chance to come join this staff and be a part of one of the most elite programs in the country is what really, really intrigued me,” Freeman said. I think you come here. I knew this place was special. I went and took another trip. What a blessing all these opportunities to be a defensive coordinator different places. Me, myself and my wife, we had a chance to go home, sit down and think about what we want for our family and what we want to be a part of. There was no decision to be made.”

Freeman came to South Bend after his successful stint as Cincinnati’s defensive coordinator.

But he’s already shown he’s worth the investment.

Notre Dame’s defense is 11th in the country this season and set a program record for sacks this year.

Back in February, Freeman told us that coming to Notre Dame was an easy decision.

“It’s so much bigger than just winning,” Freeman said. “That’s a part of it. That’s my job is to make sure I do the best job I can to put us in a position to win. But while you do that, you can spend it with people that have the same values as you. That care about family that understand you know everything that comes with life. That’s to me is what attracted me here is to be apart of this university. To be a part of the vision they have for the entire, not just the student athlete, for the entire campus. So it was a no brainer. You know it was really, really, a no brainer.”

Freeman mentioned there that a big part of it is working with people who have similar values to him.

He’ll be working with a lot of them again.

So far offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, Running backs coach Lance Taylor, tight ends coach John McNulty, defensive line coach Mike Elston and cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens are all expected to return.

Freeman also seems to be the definition of a player’s coach.

If you were looking on social media the last couple of days, you’d agree.

As soon as word spread about Brian Kelly leaving, players started posting their support for Marcus Freeman.

Golden Domers current and future put up pictures with them and their defensive coordinator with the hashtag #FreemanEra.

Freeman has said how important his relationships with his players are to him.

“How you impact young people that to me is more important than anything,” Freeman said. “I told some of these seniors that I met with,’ If I’m with you for one year, I hope you’re better because of the time that we spent together over the next six months. That’s my job ultimately to serve. And not serve being a passive word but a word in terms of you being better. You are better because of the time we spent together and you are closer to reaching those goals that you ultimately have.’”

When will this all be official? We still do not know yet.

But Notre Dame has posted pictures of University President Father John Jenkins in Rome.

Irish coaches continue to be on the recruiting trail ahead of finding out what Bowl game they’ll be in this weekend.

