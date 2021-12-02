First Alert Forecast: A Shower Early, Then 50s and Sunshine

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY: Very warm for this time of year. We have the chance for a few showers during the morning with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Highs in the middle 50s later in the day. High of 55.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Turning chilly as clouds increase overnight. Breezy at times. Low of 35.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain and or snow showers during the morning. Most of this will move East of Michiana by the late morning and clouds will clear. Sunshine during the afternoon, staying in the middle to upper 40s for the high. High of 47.

SATURDAY: TOYS FOR TOTS!!! Our Toys for Tots drive is Saturday morning from 7-10am. We will be out collecting toys at a bunch of different locations, including right here at the WNDU Studios! If you are coming out to see us, temperatures will be in the 30s during the morning under mostly sunny skies! By the afternoon highs will get back into the lower 40s for the high. Mostly sunny. High of 42.

LONG RANGE: Staying mostly dry to begin Sunday. Rain chances will increase as the day goes on. We have a few systems that will move through next week. The first looks to be a bit warmer and more wet than white. The second has the chance to spread some wintry weather into Michiana through the middle part of next week. Keep checking back for the latest on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, December 1st, 2021

Wednesday’s High: 47

Wednesday’s Low: 29

Precipitation: 0.02″

Snowfall: 0.0″

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.