Advertisement

Fauci advises on holiday plans amid concerns of the omicron variant

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Health officials are giving people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 the green light to celebrate the holidays with their families.

New concerns over the virus have arisen due to the omicron variant.

The first case detected in the United States was confirmed in California Wednesday. The variant has been reported in 25 countries and territories around the world.

It is not yet known if the new variant is more easily transmissible than previous variants or the severity of infection it causes.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday during a CNN global town hall the best defense is to get vaccinated.

“If you have a vaccinated situation, your family’s vaccinated, enjoy the holidays indoor with your family in a family setting,” Fauci said. “Many of us will have to travel during the holidays. What you do when you travel, you take care, you’re prudent.”

Fauci is also urging vaccinated people to make sure they get booster shots.

He says there’s no reason to wait for a newer booster version that specifically addresses omicron.

So far, the current vaccine has been effective against known COVID variants.

Right now, nearly 58,000 Americans are hospitalized with COVID-19. The dominant variant remains delta.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - in this May 1, 2021, file photo, Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman watches...
Reports: Marcus Freeman will be Notre Dame’s new head football coach
Joseph Hershberger, 41, of Nappanee
Nappanee man arrested in connection to Elkhart County barn arsons
Joseph Hershberger and Sherry Thomas
Second person arrested in connection with Elkhart County barn fires
Students say they are still in shock after learning Brian Kelly is leaving Notre Dame.
Irish fans react to Brian Kelly leaving Notre Dame
New LSU football coach Brian Kelly gestures to fans after his arrival at Baton Rouge...
45-minute conversation led to Brian Kelly accepting LSU job

Latest News

A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Teen charged in Mich. high school shooting has ‘mountain’ of evidence against him, prosecutor says
As a community grieves, the investigation into a deadly high school shooting in Michigan...
Investigation continues into high school shooting in Michigan
FILE - The 2021 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is lit after a ceremony on the West Front Lawn of...
Lawmakers reach deal on spending bill, but hurdles remain
FILE - Migrants leave Huixtla, Chiapas state, Mexico, Oct. 27, 2021, as they continue their...
US will resume policy for asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico
FILE - Fuel trucks line up in front of storage tanks at the North Jiddah bulk plant, an Aramco...
OPEC+ sticks to modest boost in oil output despite omicron