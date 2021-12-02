Family files wrongful child death lawsuit after pond crash

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A lawsuit filed this week alleges negligent and reckless behavior on the part of first responders in St. Joseph County.

The suit is 108 pages long and amounts to a scorching indictment on the entire emergency communications system, from those who answer the calls to the company that sold and helped set up the communication equipment.

When a van carrying a mother and her three young children slid off the road and into a retention pond at Mishawaka’s City Plaza South in December of 2019, it took 30-minutes for first responders to reach four-year-old James, and 33 minutes to remove 2-year-old Natalie Kleven from the vehicle. Both were pronounced dead.

According to court documents, It took 25 minutes to reach the mother, Brooke Kleven and a full 40 minutes to rescue her three-month-old son Hendrik. Both survived but developed serious health complications.

The first 9-1-1 call came four minutes after the incident occurred. It came from a witness to the slide off who said a car was stuck in a pond at City Plaza. The first caller made mention of Fir Street being the next cross street, but added it was University Drive they just went off.

Nonetheless, court documents allege that the dispatcher then entered the incident as occurring at Fir Road and University Drive and classified the call for help as a motor vehicle collision with unknown injuries.

A second 9-1-1 call came from the driver of the sinking van, Brooke Kleven, who said the water is coming in and I don’t know how to get out.

The suit claims that the dispatcher who answered Brooke’s call had been using her computer for personal purposes at the time, and when the dispatcher could not activate the proper program, they muted the phone and sought assistance from other dispatchers.

Bottom line: The suit claims the wrong fire department was sent to the wrong place for the wrong reasons and when rescue workers did arrive at the pond they “did not have the necessary members, apparatuses, and/ or equipment to perform an under-water rescue.”

The suit contends that the 9-1-1 dispatch center was understaffed on the day in question, and that employees there were poorly trained.

The suit claims that the dispatch system was known for having problems and that it was recklessly launched before the issues were fixed.

The lawsuit targets eight defendants: St. Joseph County, Jeffrey Downey, Jennifer Stitsworth, City of Mishawaka, Clay Township, Great Lakes Capital Management, LLC dba City Plaza LLC, Bradley Company, LLC, and Motorola Solutions Inc.

The suit claims that the pond measured 80 fee long by 60 feet wide and was at least eight feet deep at or near its center.

According to court documents, one of the dispatchers resigned in January of 2020, saying he could “no longer serve an organization that has grossly neglected training and mistreated employees the way that they have over the last two years.”

Court documents contend that the other dispatcher was terminated because they were “unfit to be a PSCC Telecommunicator.”

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.