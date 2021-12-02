Advertisement

Chance for rain and snow by morning

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WHAT A DAY TO RETIRE!! I set this retirement date 6 months ago, and didn’t know the forecast obviously, so I definitely got lucky. However, rain and snow will move into parts of Michiana late tonight and early tomorrow. Sunshine will return by Saturday, though, as chillier air moves back in. Then we have multiple chances for snow, or snow and rain, next week...

Tonight: Clear early, then cloudy. A chance for rain and snow by morning. Low: 35, Wind: N 5-10

Friday: Rain and wet snow north of US-6...some sunshine, though, by afternoon. High: 45, Wind: SE 6-12

Friday night: Partly cloudy and colder. Low: 32

Saturday: Lots of sunshine. High: 42

