Annual ‘Christmas at Copshaholm’ event kicked off Thursday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Are you looking for something fun to do this holiday?

The History Museum invites you to attend the annual ‘Christmas at Copshaholm’ event.

Come tour the beautiful 38-room Oliver Mansion that is decorated for the holidays.

They have over 10 Christmas trees on all three floors of the house.

There are also actors portraying the Oliver family and staff.

“And see the beauty of this house and enjoy the beauty of the holidays and to do something different. We are unique. We are a historic mansion with all furnishings in the house original to the home. So everything that you see as you are walking through the house, you know was used by the Oliver family when they lived here,” said Marilyn Thompson, Marketing Director for The History Museum

The event is also taking place again on December 5.

You can buy tickets online or at the door.

