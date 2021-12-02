45-minute conversation led to Brian Kelly accepting LSU job

BATON ROUGE, La. (WNDU) - This all started being reported very quickly Monday night and it seems as if it came together just as fast for Brian Kelly.

Kelly said he had no plans at the beginning of this season that he would be looking for a new opportunity.

On Tuesday, Jack Swarbrick said he had one conversation with Kelly about it all when he told him he was leaving.

Kelly said Wednesday at his introductory press conference that he also only had one conversation with LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward and that the two weren’t going back and forth.

“When you talk to Scott Woodward, he has a clear way of communicating,” Kelly said. “It was 45 minutes and I had an understanding of where LSU was from a commitment and how this was going to look. So I’d say that was pretty quick. That was it. There was no back burner. Maybe I was the back burner for him. I don’t know. It wasn’t my search. But conversation led to a family conversation. That led to a decision to come to LSU.”

The Athletic and ESPN reported Swarbrick has stayed in town to meet with defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman about trying to get him to stay with Notre Dame.

ESPN also reports that Swarbrick is trying to keep offensive coordinator Tommy Rees as well.

Notre Dame players have been posting pictures of them with Freeman on social media with the hashtag Freeman era.

