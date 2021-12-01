Winterfest, Ugly Sweater Run returns to Elkhart on Saturday

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s almost time to grab your ugliest sweater and head to Elkhart.

Winterfest will return on Saturday, December 4.

Activities will take place all day, starting with breakfast with Santa at Central Fire Station.

Other activities will include a Winterfest market at Elkhart Health and Aquatics, ice skating at NIBCO Water and Ice Park, and a light parade.

And of course, one of the tackiest events will return – the Ugly Sweater Fun Run and Stroll.

Proceeds will go to the Elkhart Education Foundation.

“The Ugly Sweater Run supports programs like our innovative teaching grants that provide support for our teachers in the classroom,” said Ashley Molyneaux, director of the EEF. “Our extracurricular grants that break down barriers for participation for kids, and our schoolhouse supply store that provides those tools for success for all of our kids and teachers in the classroom.”

Registration for the Ugly Sweater Run is open right now. To register, click here.

To view a full list of events taking place at Winterfest, click here.

