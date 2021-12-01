Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child: “You just have to believe!”

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - 15-year-old Carolyn is smart, sweet, kind and creative. She’s really looking forward to the holidays, because her birthday is three days after Christmas.

“For my birthday, I’m probably just going to get some art supplies,” said Carolyn. “I like drawing. Coloring pretty much any kind of art.”

This creative teen finds art as a way to relax.

“Well, it kind of takes me off into another world. Just for me, it kind of keeps me happy you know? And it keeps my mind off the other things that happen in life,” said Carolyn.

Carolyn’s life hasn’t been easy.

“Half my life I lost a lot of people. So, I just wanted to make other people get a chance in life,” said Carolyn.

That’s why she wants to study medicine and help children in the future. She likes school and is a good student.

“My favorite actual subject that I will say is my favorite part about school is science. Because we get to experiment more …like right now we’re going into viruses and how they can hurt people,” said Carolyn.

Carolyn likes to watch movies and read books. She’d like to find a new family that shared her interests.

“Right now, my family I had is not the family I thought they were. So having a better family would probably make me feel better and make me be able to move on,” said Carolyn.

It’s a skill she hopes other foster children can develop. She has this advice for other foster kids in a similar situation.

“My advice is to get out and do more. Learn more outside of here,” said Carolyn. “Do all you can and move because one day you’ll get that family, you just have to believe!”

Click here for information from Indiana’s Adoption Program: https://www.indianaadoptionprogram.org/indianas-waiting-children/

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hershberger, 41, of Nappanee
Nappanee man arrested in connection to Elkhart County barn arsons
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly leaves the field following an NCAA college football game...
Notre Dame football head coach Brian Kelly set to coach LSU next season
Students say they are still in shock after learning Brian Kelly is leaving Notre Dame.
Irish fans react to Brian Kelly leaving Notre Dame
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly, center, runs onto the field for the team's NCAA college football...
No interim coach named for Notre Dame Football

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Sunny and warmer Thursday afternoon
We continue to look back fondly at the career of Chief Meteorologist Mike Hoffman, who is in...
Hoffman’s History: Part 3
Mike did his first forecast on WNDU 27 years ago. And since then, he has inspired generations...
Hoffman’s History: Part 3
Two arrests have been made in the recent string of Michiana barn burnings.
Arrests made in Michiana barn burnings
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast