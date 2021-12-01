Advertisement

Sunny and warmer Thursday afternoon

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TERRIFIC THURSDAY AFTERNOON... And then slowly returning to colder...and eventually some snow. While we could get a spotty shower Thursday morning, most of the day will be partly sunny and warm. A couple cold fronts will bring a chance for a shower Friday morning and Sunday. And then we’re looking at mainly snow next week 2 or 3 times...perhaps mixed with rain some...

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Low: 40, Wind: SW 7-14

Thursday: Clouds early (and maybe a brief shower), then becoming mostly sunny, breezy and milder. High: 55, Wind: W 12-22

Thursday night: Increasing clouds...bit of rain or snow late? Low” 35

Friday: Morning showers possible, then partly sunny. High: 47

