Notre Dame committed to keeping Irish culture players built

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Brian Kelly’s surprising resignation late last night sent shockwaves throughout the College Football World, seemingly catching many off guard, including his players.

The players found out in real time last night like the rest of us, through social media.

And they were just as surprised.

Since the announcement, numerous players have tweeted this video with the captions always been about us and the brotherhood is all we need.

The Brotherhood is only thing we need 🤞🏼 pic.twitter.com/ZC25FCosq5 — Kyren Williams (@Kyrenwilliams23) November 30, 2021

The players also understand that it’s a business and are grateful to Kelly.

“I understand where he’s coming from and the situation that he’s been in,” safety Kyle Hamilton said on his podcast “Inside the Garage.” “He’s done a lot for the program here. He’s done more than I think anybody expected him to do before he got here. That’s had a big impact on where Notre Dame is now today. I mean we have had five straight ten win season and that definitely does not happen without him. But it’s crazy. I mean we’re here now. I think we’ll all be fine but at the same time, it’s just I mean none of us have ever gone through this.”

“The culture built in this program isn’t Jack Swarbrick’s culture, it’s not Brian Kelly’s culture, it is the culture built by those young men and especially the leaders of that team,” Notre Dame Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick said. “I am most indebted to them for what they’ve built, and they have my commitment that I will ensure that nothing that they’ve built will be diminished or lost as we move this program forward in the weeks, months and years ahead.”

Swarbrick said the players won’t have input when it comes to a certain candidate but they absolutely will when it comes to characteristics and criteria.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.