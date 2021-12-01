Advertisement

No. 2 Purdue uses scoring combination to KO Seminoles 93-65

Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) cuts between Florida State guards Caleb Mills (4) and Jalen Warley...
Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) cuts between Florida State guards Caleb Mills (4) and Jalen Warley (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Purdue defeated Florida State 93-65. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - Jaden Ivey scored 18 points and Brandon Newman added 13 to help No. 2 Purdue rout Florida State 93-65 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

The Boilermakers won their seventh straight home game in the event and are 7-0 for the first time since 2015-16.

Florida State was led by Caleb Mills with 22 points but never got closer than eight in the second half. Purdue sealed the win with a 12-0 spurt midway through the second half.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

11/30/2021 9:49:27 PM (GMT -5:00)

