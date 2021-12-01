Niles Scream Park raises over $124,000 for local charities, scholarships

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Spooky season is over, but the Niles Scream Park is still finding ways to give back to the community!

The haunted house raised more than $124,000 for local charities this year, including money to help fund college scholarships for students across Michiana.

That number is up from last year, when Niles Scream Park raised over $109,000.

