Advertisement

Niles Scream Park raises over $124,000 for local charities, scholarships

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Spooky season is over, but the Niles Scream Park is still finding ways to give back to the community!

The haunted house raised more than $124,000 for local charities this year, including money to help fund college scholarships for students across Michiana.

That number is up from last year, when Niles Scream Park raised over $109,000.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly leaves the field following an NCAA college football game...
Notre Dame football head coach Brian Kelly set to coach LSU next season
A man is in critical condition after being shot in South Bend late Sunday afternoon.
Man in critical condition from gunfire in South Bend
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
Crews on the scene of a crash in Mishawaka
Crews on-scene of a Mishawaka car crash
Goshen Shooting
21-year-old seriously injured in Goshen shooting

Latest News

Joseph Hershberger
Nappanee man arrested in relation to several Elkhart County barn fires
He got a tour of the building and spoke with students about being a meteorologist and his...
Mike Hoffman visits Purdue Polytechnic High School
The program aims to deliver teddy bears to children in local hospitals just in time for...
Leaders donate first teddy bears to ‘Bears in the Air’ program
Dr. Cassady says it's too early to worry right now and advises people not to panic.
Dr. Bob Cassady of South Bend Clinic discusses Omicron coronavirus variant