Nappanee man arrested in relation to several Elkhart County barn fires

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to several barn fires in Elkhart County.

According to a media release sent out Tuesday night by Cpt. Mike Culp, 41-year-old Joseph Hershberger from Nappanee has been taken into custody on a preliminary arson charge.

At this time, it’s unclear which exact barn fires Hershberger is being charged in connection with. The Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office is now overseeing the charges.

At least a dozen barn fires are under investigation for arson across Michiana right now. We investigated several of those barn fires last month in our special piece: Who’s Burning Our Barns?

