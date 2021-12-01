Advertisement

Mike Hoffman visits Purdue Polytechnic High School

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 8:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Hoffman made a special stop at Purdue Polytechnic High School on Tuesday.

Mike, who is a Purdue University alumnus, got a tour of the building and spoke with students about being a meteorologist and his upcoming retirement. He also talked to some soon-to-be graduates about college and career goals.

Mike was also presented the “Honorary Explorer” award during his visit!

