Mike Hoffman visits Purdue Polytechnic High School
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 8:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Hoffman made a special stop at Purdue Polytechnic High School on Tuesday.
Mike, who is a Purdue University alumnus, got a tour of the building and spoke with students about being a meteorologist and his upcoming retirement. He also talked to some soon-to-be graduates about college and career goals.
Mike was also presented the “Honorary Explorer” award during his visit!
