Michiana girl learning to walk again after car crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Fourteen-year-old Giuliana Mendez, who was seriously injured in a car accident last February, is making progress one step at a time.

“It feels really good to be up and moving my body the way it used to,” Mendez said.

A Mobility Activation Station machine, known as MAS, allows people to stand and walk using 100 percent of their body weight.

It was developed 10 years ago and is only available at Abilities Recovery Center in Los Angeles.

“The MAS really became something that solved a lot of problems for us. But the real beauty of it came years and years after working with people...There’s not a bunch of ropes or harnesses holding people in place. They are kind of free to do their own thing. What we ended up finding is a whole bunch of movements that activate certain muscles,” said Developer of MAS, Jeff Lefkovitz.

Mendez said she is using her muscles correctly and can now feel above the knee.

“The first day I went there I got in the car and I was like so happy because it feels exactly like it used to,” Mendez said.

Back in February, Mendez was severely injured after an eastbound car crossed the center line on Grant Road, hitting the SUV Giuliana was riding in.

Although doctors said she would likely never walk again, she is beating the odds.

Mendez said she believes this is the machine that will continue to help her.

She wants to get to Los Angeles as often as possible.

If you would like to help fund some of her trips, our own Monica Murphy will put some information on her Facebook page.

